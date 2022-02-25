Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €12.10 by Analysts at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.