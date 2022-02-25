Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

