Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

