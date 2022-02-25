Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 235.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

