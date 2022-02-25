Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.0876 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 462,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.