Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

DWVYF opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

