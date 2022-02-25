Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)
