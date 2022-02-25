Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

Shares of Aixtron stock traded up €1.26 ($1.43) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €17.50 ($19.89). 1,724,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.89 and a 200-day moving average of €20.33. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

