Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $16.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

