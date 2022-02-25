Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $19.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

DraftKings stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

