Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 23293041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.