Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Raised to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,851. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

