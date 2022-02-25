DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $101.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.28, but opened at $97.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 8,245 shares.
DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
