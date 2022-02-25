DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $101.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.28, but opened at $97.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 8,245 shares.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

