Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

