Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$6.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.