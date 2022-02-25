DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $55.64 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

