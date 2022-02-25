Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Imperial Oil worth $39,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

