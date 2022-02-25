Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.91 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of National Instruments worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in National Instruments by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.49 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.