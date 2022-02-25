DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 932,612 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

