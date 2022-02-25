DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of DRTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 3,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

