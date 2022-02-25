DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 81,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,712. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

