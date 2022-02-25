DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.
NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 81,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,712. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
