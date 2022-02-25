Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess Purchases 2,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $437.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.