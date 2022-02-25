Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.