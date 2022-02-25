Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Down 1.5%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

