DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $567,068.74 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DASH opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

