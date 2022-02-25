DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.10. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4,437 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $994,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,042. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

