DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.10. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 4,437 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $43,238,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.