Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DORE stock opened at GBX 103.05 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.92. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.63).

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £4,232.27 ($5,755.84).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

