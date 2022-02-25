DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

