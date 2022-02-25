Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

DBX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

