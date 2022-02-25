Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

