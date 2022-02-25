Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

