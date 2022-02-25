Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $280.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $286.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 136,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

