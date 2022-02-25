Dundee Securities Downgrades Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Sector Perform

Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$10.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
