DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours worth $55,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

