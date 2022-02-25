Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.74 ($54.25).

ETR:DUE opened at €32.14 ($36.52) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

