Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:DNG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.16. 2,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$122.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$3.32.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.