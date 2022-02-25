Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
