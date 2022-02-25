Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

