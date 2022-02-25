E Randall Chestnut Sells 22,717 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, E Randall Chestnut sold 13,300 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $92,169.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, E Randall Chestnut sold 2,021 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,167.21.

On Monday, February 14th, E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24.

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Crown Crafts (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.