E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. 13,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,928,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,114,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

