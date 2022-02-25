Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 691,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.86. 1,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

