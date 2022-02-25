Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.22. 23,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,370. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $398.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.97 and a 200-day moving average of $357.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

