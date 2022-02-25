EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,894,000 after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

