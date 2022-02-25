EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $148.35. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

