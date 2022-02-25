EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 999 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

