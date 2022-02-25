Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,237,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $353,119,000 after buying an additional 375,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.