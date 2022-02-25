Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after purchasing an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 642,602 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $75.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.