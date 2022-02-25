Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

