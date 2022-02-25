eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 18th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

eBay has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.