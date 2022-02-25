eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

