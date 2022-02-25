eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

