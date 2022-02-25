EchoLink Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $91,112.23 and approximately $4,210.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00109439 BTC.

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

