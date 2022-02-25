Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 3.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $161,632,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.19. 4,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.